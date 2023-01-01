$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 MINI 5 Door
Cooper
73,451KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10158780
- Stock #: B1459
- VIN: WMWXS5C51F2C63527
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Mileage 73,451 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
