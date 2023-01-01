Menu
2016 Chevrolet Trax

97,670 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

AutoMax Sarnia

1-519-332-1232

LT

Location

745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

97,670KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10630155
  • Stock #: B1315
  • VIN: 3GNCJPSB3GL116461

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # B1315
  • Mileage 97,670 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

