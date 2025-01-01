Menu
2017 Nissan Sentra - Touchscreen - Bluetooth & USB connectivity - Bose sound system - Backup camera - Keyless entry - push-button start - Hands free media controls - Heated seats - Navigation - Sirius XM - Nismo badging and aero body kit - Fun, zippy, good looking vehicle! - Call Payless Automart 519-337-4550 to book your test drive!

2017 Nissan Sentra

$18,799

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Nissan Sentra

NISMO

13060322

2017 Nissan Sentra

NISMO

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,799

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1CB7AP6HY277784

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6000A
  • Mileage 0

2017 Nissan Sentra
- Touchscreen
- Bluetooth & USB connectivity
- Bose sound system
- Backup camera
- Keyless entry
- push-button start
- Hands free media controls
- Heated seats
- Navigation
- Sirius XM
- Nismo badging and aero body kit
- Fun, zippy, good looking vehicle!
- Call Payless Automart 519-337-4550 to book your test drive!

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550

$18,799

+ taxes & licensing>

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2017 Nissan Sentra