AutoMax Sarnia
1-519-332-1232
2018 Jeep Wrangler
JK Unlimited Sahara
AutoMax Sarnia
745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2
1-519-332-1232
122,776KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10158777
- Stock #: B1458
- VIN: 1C4BJWEG6JL821957
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 122,776 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
Additional Features
4x4
AutoMax Sarnia
745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2