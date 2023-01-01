2018 Jeep Wrangler

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 2 , 7 7 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10158777

10158777 Stock #: B1458

B1458 VIN: 1C4BJWEG6JL821957

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 122,776 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Powertrain 6 Speed Manual Additional Features 4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.