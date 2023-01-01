$35,888 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 5 , 7 7 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10279485

10279485 Stock #: A9963

A9963 VIN: 1FTMF1C50KKD59191

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # A9963

Mileage 45,778 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4X2 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.