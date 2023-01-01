$35,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$35,888
+ taxes & licensing
AutoMax Sarnia
1-519-332-1232
2019 Ford F-150
2019 Ford F-150
XL
Location
AutoMax Sarnia
745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2
1-519-332-1232
$35,888
+ taxes & licensing
45,778KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10279485
- Stock #: A9963
- VIN: 1FTMF1C50KKD59191
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # A9963
- Mileage 45,778 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4X2
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From AutoMax Sarnia
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
AutoMax Sarnia
745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2