2019 Mitsubishi RVR
SE
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 88,390 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Mitsubishi RVR SE AWC (4X4)
- In Grey
- Reliable 2.0L Engine fuel efficiency.
- All-Wheel Control (AWC) system provides enhanced traction
- Spacious and comfortable interior featuring seating for five
- Heated Front Seats
- 7-inch touchscreen display
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Forward Collision Mitigation Lane Departure Warning
- Blind-spot Warning help ensure a safe driving experience
- Back Up Camera
- Many More Features!
Come see us today!
Vehicle Features
