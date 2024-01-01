Menu
Account
Sign In
2019 Mitsubishi RVR SE AWC (4X4) - In Grey - Reliable 2.0L Engine fuel efficiency. - All-Wheel Control (AWC) system provides enhanced traction - Spacious and comfortable interior featuring seating for five - Heated Front Seats - 7-inch touchscreen display - Bluetooth Connectivity - Forward Collision Mitigation Lane Departure Warning - Blind-spot Warning help ensure a safe driving experience - Back Up Camera - Many More Features! Come see us today!

2019 Mitsubishi RVR

88,390 KM

Details Description Features

$21,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Mitsubishi RVR

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mitsubishi RVR

SE

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

  1. 10980863
  2. 10980863
  3. 10980863
  4. 10980863
  5. 10980863
  6. 10980863
  7. 10980863
  8. 10980863
  9. 10980863
  10. 10980863
  11. 10980863
  12. 10980863
  13. 10980863
  14. 10980863
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,997

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
88,390KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA4AJ3AU5KU601611

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 88,390 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Mitsubishi RVR SE AWC (4X4)
- In Grey
- Reliable 2.0L Engine fuel efficiency.
- All-Wheel Control (AWC) system provides enhanced traction
- Spacious and comfortable interior featuring seating for five
- Heated Front Seats
- 7-inch touchscreen display
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Forward Collision Mitigation Lane Departure Warning
- Blind-spot Warning help ensure a safe driving experience
- Back Up Camera
- Many More Features!
Come see us today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

4x4
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Payless Automart

Used 2019 Mitsubishi RVR SE for sale in Sarnia, ON
2019 Mitsubishi RVR SE 88,390 KM $21,997 + tax & lic
Used 2014 RAM 1500 ST for sale in Sarnia, ON
2014 RAM 1500 ST 138,268 KM $21,489 + tax & lic
Used 2018 RAM 1500 SLT for sale in Sarnia, ON
2018 RAM 1500 SLT 120,303 KM $33,648 + tax & lic

Email Payless Automart

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

Call Dealer

519-337-XXXX

(click to show)

519-337-4550

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,997

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

Contact Seller
2019 Mitsubishi RVR