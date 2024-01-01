Menu
Account
Sign In
Here at AutoMax, every vehicle is certified and safety inspected, and goes through a 150+ point inspection by one of our certified mechanics. Your new vehicles are detailed top to bottom and showroom ready. The AutoMax difference is in the DETAILS: the quality of our vehicles plus our award winning service before AND after the sale!! Need Financing? Reach out to someone on our Sales team! Our process is fast and easy with rates as low as 8.99% with $0 down (O.A.C). At AutoMax, our vehicles are priced to put a smile on your face every time with NO HASSLE PRICING!! All Prices are plus HST & Licensing and include a FREE CARFAX everytime!! Have a trade in? We take any year, make and model! Bring in your vehicle for a free appraisal. Find us on Facebook @AutomaxSarnia & Google!!! Automax: 519-332-1232 www.automaxsarnia.com 745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2 Automax proudly serving Lambton, Kent and Middlesex Counties, including Sarnia, Wallaceburg, Chatham, Tilbury, Windsor, London, Petrolia, Strathroy, Watford, St Thomas, Grand Bend, Exeter, Bayfield and beyond since 2001!!!

2019 Nissan Kicks

75,732 KM

Details Description Features

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Nissan Kicks

S

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Kicks

S

Location

AutoMax Sarnia

745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2

1-519-332-1232

  1. 11170225
  2. 11170225
  3. 11170225
  4. 11170225
  5. 11170225
  6. 11170225
  7. 11170225
  8. 11170225
  9. 11170225
  10. 11170225
  11. 11170225
Contact Seller

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
75,732KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1CP5CU7KL519205

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 75,732 KM

Vehicle Description

Here at AutoMax, every vehicle is certified and safety inspected, and goes through a 150+ point inspection by one of our certified mechanics. Your new vehicles are detailed top to bottom and showroom ready. The AutoMax difference is in the DETAILS: the quality of our vehicles plus our award winning service before AND after the sale!! Need Financing? Reach out to someone on our Sales team! Our process is fast and easy with rates as low as 8.99% with $0 down (O.A.C). At AutoMax, our vehicles are priced to put a smile on your face every time with NO HASSLE PRICING!! All Prices are plus HST & Licensing and include a FREE CARFAX everytime!! Have a trade in? We take any year, make and model! Bring in your vehicle for a free appraisal. Find us on Facebook @AutomaxSarnia & Google!!! Automax: 519-332-1232 www.automaxsarnia.com 745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2 Automax proudly serving Lambton, Kent and Middlesex Counties, including Sarnia, Wallaceburg, Chatham, Tilbury, Windsor, London, Petrolia, Strathroy, Watford, St Thomas, Grand Bend, Exeter, Bayfield and beyond since 2001!!!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AutoMax Sarnia

Used 2016 MINI 3 Door John Cooper Works for sale in Sarnia, ON
2016 MINI 3 Door John Cooper Works 115,171 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Lexus RX 350 for sale in Sarnia, ON
2017 Lexus RX 350 38,710 KM $36,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Kia Sportage EX for sale in Sarnia, ON
2017 Kia Sportage EX 104,950 KM $17,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoMax Sarnia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoMax Sarnia

AutoMax Sarnia

745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-519-332-XXXX

(click to show)

1-519-332-1232

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoMax Sarnia

1-519-332-1232

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Kicks