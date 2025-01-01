Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Subaru Forester

49,310 KM

Details Features

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Subaru Forester

2.5i Limited

Watch This Vehicle
12629520

2019 Subaru Forester

2.5i Limited

Location

Progressive Auto Group

1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9

519-336-1239

  1. 12629520
  2. 12629520
  3. 12629520
  4. 12629520
  5. 12629520
  6. 12629520
  7. 12629520
  8. 12629520
  9. 12629520
  10. 12629520
  11. 12629520
  12. 12629520
  13. 12629520
  14. 12629520
  15. 12629520
  16. 12629520
  17. 12629520
  18. 12629520
Contact Seller

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
49,310KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF2SKEUC5KH571848

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # KH571848
  • Mileage 49,310 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Progressive Auto Group

Used 2022 Chevrolet Malibu LT for sale in Sarnia, ON
2022 Chevrolet Malibu LT 91,654 KM $20,499 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Malibu LT for sale in Sarnia, ON
2022 Chevrolet Malibu LT 105,796 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P340 R-Dynamic S for sale in Sarnia, ON
2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P340 R-Dynamic S 76,660 KM $42,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Progressive Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Progressive Auto Group

Progressive Auto Group

Progressive Auto Sales

1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-336-XXXX

(click to show)

519-336-1239

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Progressive Auto Group

519-336-1239

2019 Subaru Forester