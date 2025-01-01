$29,999+ taxes & licensing
2019 Subaru Forester
2.5i Limited
Location
Progressive Auto Group
1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9
519-336-1239
$29,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
49,310KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF2SKEUC5KH571848
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # KH571848
- Mileage 49,310 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2019 Subaru Forester