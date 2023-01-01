$42,945+ tax & licensing
$42,945
+ taxes & licensing
Progressive Auto Group
519-336-1239
2019 Toyota Tacoma
1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9
34,752KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10606356
- Stock #: KX178200
- VIN: 5TFCZ5AN1KX178200
- Exterior Colour Midnight Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 34,752 KM
It just arrived on our lot, and surely won't be here long! This 4 door, 5 passenger truck still has less than 35,000 kilometers! Comfort and convenience were prioritized within, evidenced by amenities such as: power door mirrors, a trailer hitch, and cruise control. A 3.5 liter V-6 engine pairs with a sophisticated 6 speed automatic transmission, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined.
You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
