2019 Toyota Tacoma

34,752 KM

Details Description

$42,945

+ tax & licensing
$42,945

+ taxes & licensing

Progressive Auto Group

519-336-1239

2019 Toyota Tacoma

2019 Toyota Tacoma

2019 Toyota Tacoma

Location

Progressive Auto Group

1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9

519-336-1239

$42,945

+ taxes & licensing

34,752KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10606356
  • Stock #: KX178200
  • VIN: 5TFCZ5AN1KX178200

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 34,752 KM

Vehicle Description

How about this great vehicle!

It just arrived on our lot, and surely won't be here long! This 4 door, 5 passenger truck still has less than 35,000 kilometers! Comfort and convenience were prioritized within, evidenced by amenities such as: power door mirrors, a trailer hitch, and cruise control. A 3.5 liter V-6 engine pairs with a sophisticated 6 speed automatic transmission, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined.

You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Progressive Auto Group

Progressive Auto Group

Progressive Auto Sales

1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9

