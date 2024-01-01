Menu
Here at AutoMax, every vehicle is certified and safety inspected, and goes through a 150+ point inspection by one of our certified mechanics. Your new vehicles are detailed top to bottom and showroom ready. The AutoMax difference is in the DETAILS: the quality of our vehicles plus our award winning service before AND after the sale!! Need Financing? Reach out to someone on our Sales team! Our process is fast and easy with rates as low as 8.99% with $0 down (O.A.C). At AutoMax, our vehicles are priced to put a smile on your face every time with NO HASSLE PRICING!! All Prices are plus HST & Licensing and include a FREE CARFAX everytime!! Have a trade in? We take any year, make and model! Bring in your vehicle for a free appraisal. Find us on Facebook @AutomaxSarnia & Google!!! Automax: 519-332-1232 www.automaxsarnia.com 745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2 Automax proudly serving Lambton, Kent and Middlesex Counties, including Sarnia, Wallaceburg, Chatham, Tilbury, Windsor, London, Petrolia, Strathroy, Watford, St Thomas, Grand Bend, Exeter, Bayfield and beyond since 2001!!!

2019 Volkswagen Atlas

140,381 KM

$26,999

+ tax & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Atlas

3.6 FSI Highline

2019 Volkswagen Atlas

3.6 FSI Highline

AutoMax Sarnia

745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2

1-519-332-1232

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

140,381KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1V2MR2CA4KC540880

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 140,381 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

AutoMax Sarnia

AutoMax Sarnia

745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2

1-519-332-1232

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoMax Sarnia

1-519-332-1232

2019 Volkswagen Atlas