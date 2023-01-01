Menu
2021 RAM 3500

49,688 KM

Details Description Features

$79,945

+ tax & licensing
$79,945

+ taxes & licensing

Progressive Auto Group

519-336-1239

2021 RAM 3500

2021 RAM 3500

2021 RAM 3500

Location

Progressive Auto Group

1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9

519-336-1239

$79,945

+ taxes & licensing

49,688KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10606341
  Stock #: MG552895
  VIN: 3C63R3ELXMG552895

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Diesel
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 49,688 KM

Vehicle Description

You won't want to miss this excellent value!

You'll appreciate its safety and convenience features! Top features include cruise control, delay-off headlights, an automatic dimming rear-view mirror, and much more. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the refined 6 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined.

We have a skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers needs. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. We are here to help you.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Engine: 6.4L HEMI V8

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Progressive Auto Group

Progressive Auto Group

Progressive Auto Sales

1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9

