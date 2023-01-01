2021 RAM 3500

$79,945 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 9 , 6 8 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10606341

10606341 Stock #: MG552895

MG552895 VIN: 3C63R3ELXMG552895

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 49,688 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Engine: 6.4L HEMI V8

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.