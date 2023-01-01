$79,945+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$79,945
+ taxes & licensing
Progressive Auto Group
519-336-1239
2021 RAM 3500
2021 RAM 3500
Location
Progressive Auto Group
1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9
519-336-1239
$79,945
+ taxes & licensing
49,688KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10606341
- Stock #: MG552895
- VIN: 3C63R3ELXMG552895
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 49,688 KM
Vehicle Description
You'll appreciate its safety and convenience features! Top features include cruise control, delay-off headlights, an automatic dimming rear-view mirror, and much more. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the refined 6 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined.
We have a skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers needs. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. We are here to help you.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Engine: 6.4L HEMI V8
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Progressive Auto Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Progressive Auto Group
Progressive Auto Sales
1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9