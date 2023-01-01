$46,945+ tax & licensing
Progressive Auto Group
2022 Toyota 4Runner
1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9
136,025KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10606347
- Stock #: N5987351T
- VIN: JTERU5JR3N5987351
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 136,025 KM
Vehicle Description
A comfortable ride in a go-anywhere vehicle! Toyota infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: a built-in garage door transmitter, an outside temperature display, and the power moon roof opens up the cabin to the natural environment. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 4 liter 6 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined.
You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9