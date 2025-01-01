$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Audi A4
45 Komfort
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 74,752 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Audi A4 Komfort Quattro (AWD)
- The Audi A4 delivers premium comfort, sharp performance, and year-round confidence with its turbocharged engine and legendary AWD. With a refined interior, intuitive tech, and advanced safety features, it's a stylish and practical luxury sedan built for everyday driving that also keeps fuel efficiency in mind. some of the amenities include:
- Touch screen
- Backup camera (with 360 awareness)
- Heated seat's
- Heated steering wheel
- Sun roof
- Wireless Apple Car Play
- Wireless Android Auto
- Wireless phone charger
- keyless entry
- Push to start
- And many more features inside and out
- Call Payless Automart at 519-337-4550 or visit us at 235 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON to book your test drive today.
Payless Automart
519-337-4550