2023 Audi A4 Komfort Quattro (AWD) - The Audi A4 delivers premium comfort, sharp performance, and year-round confidence with its turbocharged engine and legendary AWD. With a refined interior, intuitive tech, and advanced safety features, its a stylish and practical luxury sedan built for everyday driving that also keeps fuel efficiency in mind. some of the amenities include: - Touch screen - Backup camera (with 360 awareness) - Heated seats - Heated steering wheel - Sun roof - Wireless Apple Car Play - Wireless Android Auto - Wireless phone charger - keyless entry - Push to start - And many more features inside and out - Call Payless Automart at 519-337-4550 or visit us at 235 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON to book your test drive today.

2023 Audi A4

74,752 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Audi A4

45 Komfort

13205636

2023 Audi A4

45 Komfort

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
74,752KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WAUAAAF42PN019693

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 74,752 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 Audi A4 Komfort Quattro (AWD)
- The Audi A4 delivers premium comfort, sharp performance, and year-round confidence with its turbocharged engine and legendary AWD. With a refined interior, intuitive tech, and advanced safety features, it's a stylish and practical luxury sedan built for everyday driving that also keeps fuel efficiency in mind. some of the amenities include:
- Touch screen
- Backup camera (with 360 awareness)
- Heated seat's
- Heated steering wheel
- Sun roof
- Wireless Apple Car Play
- Wireless Android Auto
- Wireless phone charger
- keyless entry
- Push to start
- And many more features inside and out
- Call Payless Automart at 519-337-4550 or visit us at 235 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON to book your test drive today.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-337-4550

