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2023 GMC Sierra 2500

70,500 KM

Details Features

$74,499

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 GMC Sierra 2500

HD AT4

Watch This Vehicle
14499088

2023 GMC Sierra 2500

HD AT4

Location

Progressive Auto Group

1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9

519-336-1239

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Contact Seller

$74,499

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
70,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GT19PEY9PF148253

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PF148253
  • Mileage 70,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Progressive Auto Group

Progressive Auto Group

1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9

Call Dealer

519-336-XXXX

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519-336-1239

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$74,499

+ taxes & licensing>

Progressive Auto Group

519-336-1239

2023 GMC Sierra 2500