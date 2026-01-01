$74,499+ taxes & licensing
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2023 GMC Sierra 2500
HD AT4
2023 GMC Sierra 2500
HD AT4
Location
Progressive Auto Group
1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9
519-336-1239
$74,499
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
70,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GT19PEY9PF148253
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PF148253
- Mileage 70,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Progressive Auto Group
1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9
Call Dealer
519-336-XXXX(click to show)
$74,499
+ taxes & licensing>
Progressive Auto Group
519-336-1239
2023 GMC Sierra 2500