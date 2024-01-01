$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Jeep Compass
Sport
2023 Jeep Compass
Sport
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-119A
- Mileage 7,073 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Jeep Compass Sport 4X4
- In Brilliant White
- Four Wheel Drive
- Powerful and fuel-efficient 2.0L Engine
- Comfortable seating for up to 5 passengers
- Premium Cloth Seats
- Heated Front Seats
- Flexible seating and cargo configurations
- UConnect infotainment system with Touchscreen Display
- Backup Camera
- Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calling and audio streaming
- Keyless entry and push-button start for added convenience
- Dual-zone climate control for personalized comfort
- Advanced safety features, including stability control and traction control
- Well-maintained and in excellent condition
- Spacious and versatile SUV
- Many More Features!
Come see us today!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Payless Automart
Email Payless Automart
Payless Automart
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-337-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
519-337-4550