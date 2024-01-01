Menu
2023 Jeep Compass Sport 4X4 - In Brilliant White - Four Wheel Drive - Powerful and fuel-efficient 2.0L Engine - Comfortable seating for up to 5 passengers - Premium Cloth Seats - Heated Front Seats - Flexible seating and cargo configurations - UConnect infotainment system with Touchscreen Display - Backup Camera - Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calling and audio streaming - Keyless entry and push-button start for added convenience - Dual-zone climate control for personalized comfort - Advanced safety features, including stability control and traction control - Well-maintained and in excellent condition - Spacious and versatile SUV - Many More Features! Come see us today!

2023 Jeep Compass

7,073 KM

Sport

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

7,073KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4NJDAN1PT554911

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24-119A
  • Mileage 7,073 KM

2023 Jeep Compass Sport 4X4
- In Brilliant White
- Four Wheel Drive
- Powerful and fuel-efficient 2.0L Engine
- Comfortable seating for up to 5 passengers
- Premium Cloth Seats
- Heated Front Seats
- Flexible seating and cargo configurations
- UConnect infotainment system with Touchscreen Display
- Backup Camera
- Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calling and audio streaming
- Keyless entry and push-button start for added convenience
- Dual-zone climate control for personalized comfort
- Advanced safety features, including stability control and traction control
- Well-maintained and in excellent condition
- Spacious and versatile SUV
- Many More Features!
Come see us today!

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Email Payless Automart

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

