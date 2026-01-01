Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 RAM 1500

149,590 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 RAM 1500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle
14036097

2014 RAM 1500

SLT

Location

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

705-759-4545

  1. 14036097
  2. 14036097
  3. 14036097
  4. 14036097
  5. 14036097
  6. 14036097
  7. 14036097
  8. 14036097
  9. 14036097
  10. 14036097
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
149,590KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LT9ES449451

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 149,590 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Maitland Ford Lincoln

Used 2022 Ford Explorer LIMITED for sale in Sault Ste. Marie, ON
2022 Ford Explorer LIMITED 43,288 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Sault Ste. Marie, ON
2024 Ford F-150 XLT 23,465 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Maverick for sale in Sault Ste. Marie, ON
2022 Ford Maverick 25,111 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Maitland Ford Lincoln

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Maitland Ford Lincoln

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-759-XXXX

(click to show)

705-759-4545

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Maitland Ford Lincoln

705-759-4545

2014 RAM 1500