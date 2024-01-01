Menu
2018 Ford EcoSport

48,913 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford EcoSport

SE

2018 Ford EcoSport

SE

Location

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

705-759-4545

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

48,913KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN MAJ6P1UL1JC196259

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # FF369B
  • Mileage 48,913 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Maitland Ford Lincoln

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6
705-759-4545

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Maitland Ford Lincoln

705-759-4545

2018 Ford EcoSport