2022 Lincoln Corsair

15,087 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

Grand Touring

Location

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

705-759-4545

  1. 11094455
  2. 11094455
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

15,087KM
Used
VIN 5LMTJ5DZ1NUL31999

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 15,087 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

705-759-4545

