1997 Dodge Ram 1500
Reg Cab 119" WB 4WD
Location
D2 Auto Sales
3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5
416-886-7788
Sold As Is
$3,450
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 218,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICE IS INCLUSIVE ALL FEES, NO ADMIN FEES, ONLY EXTRA IS TAX AND LICENSING.This car being sold AS-IS.Reg Cab 119" WB 4WD,With Snow Plow,Automatic, Has 218,000KM on it. 4 Door,Power Windows, Power Door Locks, AUX,Ready for work. Please Call To Confirm Availability......No admin fee on any cash deal purchase. Call now and book your appointment for a test drive.......visit us at 3748 Kingston Rd.....or at the Corner of Kingston Rd and Scarborough Golf Club Rd......3748 Kingston rd in Scarborough
