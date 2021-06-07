2003 GMC Envoy

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

$4,990 + taxes & licensing 1 5 5 , 9 3 6 K M Used Good Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7236164

7236164 VIN: 1GKDT13SX32209707

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 155,936 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Front Reading Lamps Rear Reading Lamps Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Seating Bucket Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Exterior Aluminum Wheels Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.