<p>Low Km, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Steering, Two sets of keys. Drive super nice and smooth. <strong>AUTO CHOICE</strong> 2-4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, M1S 1S6. Contact <strong>647 388 5969</strong> or <strong>hello@autochoiceinc.ca</strong></p><p> </p><p> </p>

2003 Toyota Corolla

170,750 KM

$4,500

+ tax & licensing
Auto Choice Used Cars

4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

647-388-5969

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

170,750KM
Good Condition
VIN 2T1BR32E13C770968

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 170,750 KM

Low Km, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Steering, Two sets of keys. Drive super nice and smooth. AUTO CHOICE 2-4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, M1S 1S6. Contact 647 388 5969 or hello@autochoiceinc.ca

 

 

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Power Mirrors

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

CD Player

Manual Steering

