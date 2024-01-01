$4,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2003 Toyota Corolla
4DR SDN CE AUTO
2003 Toyota Corolla
4DR SDN CE AUTO
Location
Auto Choice Used Cars
4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
647-388-5969
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$4,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
170,750KM
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2T1BR32E13C770968
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 170,750 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Km, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Steering, Two sets of keys. Drive super nice and smooth. AUTO CHOICE 2-4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, M1S 1S6. Contact 647 388 5969 or hello@autochoiceinc.ca
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Manual Steering
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto Choice Used Cars
2003 Toyota Corolla 4DR SDN CE AUTO 170,750 KM $4,500 + tax & lic
2011 Toyota Sienna 5dr V6 LE 7-Pass FWD Mobility 341,450 KM $8,500 + tax & lic
2010 Honda CR-V 2WD 5dr LX 214,800 KM $9,000 + tax & lic
Email Auto Choice Used Cars
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Choice Used Cars
4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
Call Dealer
647-388-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$4,500
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Choice Used Cars
647-388-5969
2003 Toyota Corolla