2005 Jeep Liberty
Sport
Location
4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9836162
- VIN: 1J4GL48K95W696178
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
