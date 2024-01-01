Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERTIFICATION AVAILABLE FOR $899</p><p> </p><p>*ASKING PRICE INCLUDES:</p><p>-FREE OIL CHANGE</p><p>-FREE RUST PROOFING</p><p>-FREE AIR FILTER AND CABIN FILTER REPLACEMENT</p><p> </p><p>CALL US TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS WERE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK TO SERVE YOU BEST!</p><p>416-953-5105</p><p> </p><p>MONDAY: 10AM - 7PM</p><p>TUESDAY: 10AM - 7PM</p><p>WEDNESDAY: 10AM - 7PM</p><p>THURSDAY: 10AM - 7PM</p><p>FRIDAY: 10AM - 7PM</p><p>SATURDAY: 10AM - 6PM</p><p>SUNDAY: 12AM – 6PM</p>

2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

174,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

DIESEL/ SHOWROOM CONDITION/ LOADED / ONE OWNER /

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

DIESEL/ SHOWROOM CONDITION/ LOADED / ONE OWNER /

Location

Executive Motors

4308 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

416-953-5105

  1. 1707587955
  2. 1707587954
  3. 1707587954
  4. 1707587948
  5. 1707587955
  6. 1707587955
  7. 1707587950
  8. 1707587954
  9. 1707587952
  10. 1707587951
  11. 1707587949
  12. 1707587954
  13. 1707587950
  14. 1707587947
  15. 1707587952
  16. 1707587953
  17. 1707587953
  18. 1707587954
  19. 1707587950
  20. 1707587952
  21. 1707587945
  22. 1707587951
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $899

$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
174,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WDBUF22X89B397429

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 174,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFICATION AVAILABLE FOR $899

 

*ASKING PRICE INCLUDES:

-FREE OIL CHANGE

-FREE RUST PROOFING

-FREE AIR FILTER AND CABIN FILTER REPLACEMENT

 

CALL US TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS WERE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK TO SERVE YOU BEST!

416-953-5105

 

MONDAY: 10AM - 7PM

TUESDAY: 10AM - 7PM

WEDNESDAY: 10AM - 7PM

THURSDAY: 10AM - 7PM

FRIDAY: 10AM - 7PM

SATURDAY: 10AM - 6PM

SUNDAY: 12AM – 6PM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Executive Motors

Used 2011 Honda CR-V EX-L/ LEATHER /ROOF / AWD / HEATED SEATS / ALLOYS for sale in Scarborough, ON
2011 Honda CR-V EX-L/ LEATHER /ROOF / AWD / HEATED SEATS / ALLOYS 220,000 KM $9,500 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta DIESEL / NEW BRAKES / TIMING BELT DONE / LOADED for sale in Scarborough, ON
2014 Volkswagen Jetta DIESEL / NEW BRAKES / TIMING BELT DONE / LOADED 248,000 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Nissan Frontier SV/ SUPER CLEAN / NEW TIRES/ A/C / CAP / ALLOYS / for sale in Scarborough, ON
2012 Nissan Frontier SV/ SUPER CLEAN / NEW TIRES/ A/C / CAP / ALLOYS / 198,000 KM $10,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Executive Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Executive Motors

Executive Motors

4308 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

Call Dealer

416-953-XXXX

(click to show)

416-953-5105

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

Executive Motors

416-953-5105

Contact Seller
2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class