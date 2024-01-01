Menu
2010 Mazda MAZDA5

200,832 KM

$4,938

+ tax & licensing
2010 Mazda MAZDA5

GS

2010 Mazda MAZDA5

GS

Scarboro Mazda

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3

1-877-469-5969

200,832KM
Used
VIN JM1CR2W30A0381835

  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 200,832 KM

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Side Airbags
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Third Row Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear-Folding Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Sun Roof
Power Brake
Rear-Window Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Scarboro Mazda

Scarboro Mazda

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3

416-752-0970
2010 Mazda MAZDA5