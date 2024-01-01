$4,938+ tax & licensing
2010 Mazda MAZDA5
GS
2010 Mazda MAZDA5
GS
Location
Scarboro Mazda
2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3
1-877-469-5969
$4,938
+ taxes & licensing
200,832KM
Used
VIN JM1CR2W30A0381835
Vehicle Details
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 200,832 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Side Airbags
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Third Row Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear-Folding Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Sun Roof
Power Brake
Rear-Window Wiper
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Scarboro Mazda
2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3
2010 Mazda MAZDA5