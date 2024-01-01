2010 Toyota Matrix

Menu
XR Trim, Automatic,Relaible Car, Has 201,000KM on it. 4 Door, 5 Passenger,Gas saver,Power Windows, Power Door Locks,Air Conditioning ,CD Player With AUX and USB, Alloy Rims,Heated mirrors,Manufacturing Remote Starter. Please Call To Confirm Availability......No admin fee on any cash deal purchase. Call now and book your appointment for a test drive.......visit us at 3748 Kingston Rd.....or at the Corner of Kingston Rd and Scarborough Golf Club Rd......3748 Kingston rd in Scarborough --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji;><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-family: times new roman, times, serif; FEEL FREE TO CHECK OUT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE VEHICLES www.d2auto.ca box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; /></span><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-size: 18pt;><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; 416-886-7788 D2 AUTO SALES 3748 KINGSTON RD
SCARBOROUGH, M1J 3H5 HST EXTRA, LICENSING EXTRA PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION BUSINESS HOURS MONDAY-FRIDAY 10:00AM-6:00PM
SATURDAYS 11:00AM-5:00PM
SUNDAYS CLOSED

2010 Toyota Matrix

201,000 KM

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
2010 Toyota Matrix

XR TRIM/RELAIBLE CAR/REMOTE STARTER/ CERTIFIED.

2010 Toyota Matrix

XR TRIM/RELAIBLE CAR/REMOTE STARTER/ CERTIFIED.

D2 Auto Sales

3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5

416-886-7788

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

201,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1KE4EE3AC037024

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 201,000 KM

PRICE IS INCLUSIVE OF SAFETY CERTIFICATION AND ALL FEES, NO ADMIN FEES, ONLY EXTRA IS TAX AND LICENSING.XR Trim, Automatic,Relaible Car, Has 201,000KM on it. 4 Door, 5 Passenger,Gas saver,Power Windows, Power Door Locks,Air Conditioning ,CD Player With AUX and USB, Alloy Rims,Heated mirrors,Manufacturing Remote Starter. Please Call To Confirm Availability......No admin fee on any cash deal purchase. Call now and book your appointment for a test drive.......visit us at 3748 Kingston Rd.....or at the Corner of Kingston Rd and Scarborough Golf Club Rd......3748 Kingston rd in Scarborough

 

FEEL FREE TO CHECK OUT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE VEHICLES www.d2auto.ca

416-886-7788
D2 AUTO SALES
3748 KINGSTON RD
SCARBOROUGH, M1J 3H5
HST EXTRA, LICENSING EXTRA

PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION

BUSINESS HOURS
MONDAY-FRIDAY 10:00AM-6:00PM 
SATURDAYS 11:00AM-5:00PM
SUNDAYS CLOSED

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty Available

Wheel Covers

D2 Auto Sales

D2 Auto Sales

3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

D2 Auto Sales

416-886-7788

2010 Toyota Matrix