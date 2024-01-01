$10,950+ tax & licensing
2011 Cadillac CTS
Sedan Premium
Location
Motor World
6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7
416-287-3241
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 159,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Motor World is a proud member of U.C.D.A. and O.M.V.I.C. for over 30 years. In the same location for more than 30 years. ALL our inventory are trade ins at NEW CAR DEALERS \"NO AUCTION PURCHASES\". PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT BEFORE COMING,AT THESE PRICES THEY DON'T LAST LONG. Safety is Included. NO EXTRA FOR SAFETY.
