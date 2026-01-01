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<strong>We’ll Buy Your Car — Even If You Don’t Buy Ours!</strong> All trades are welcome!  <strong>Call us today at 416-752-0970</strong> to book your test drive.  <strong>Visit us at:</strong> 2124 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3 <strong>VEHICLE IS SOLD AS-IS</strong> This vehicle is being sold <strong>AS-IS</strong>, and is <strong>not</strong> represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle <strong>may not be fit for use as transportation</strong> and <strong>may require substantial repairs</strong> at the purchaser’s expense. It <strong>may not be possible to register or drive the vehicle</strong> in its current condition. <strong>Key Policy</strong> Scarboro Mazda Certified vehicles come standard with <strong>one key</strong>. If additional keys were received from the previous owner, they will be included. Otherwise, <strong>extra keys can be purchased</strong> for <strong>$250–$495</strong>. <strong>Proudly serving the GTA for over 30 years</strong>, including Scarborough, Toronto, Markham, North York, Thornhill, Vaughan, Maple, Woodbridge, Aurora, Ajax, Pickering, Mississauga, Oakville, and beyond!

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

165,226 KM

Details Description Features

$5,592

+ taxes & licensing
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2011 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Watch This Vehicle
14230394

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Location

Scarboro Mazda

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3

1-877-469-5969

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Contact Seller

$5,592

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
165,226KM
VIN JM1BL1VF2B1430368

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,226 KM

Vehicle Description

We’ll Buy Your Car — Even If You Don’t Buy Ours!

All trades are welcome!

 Call us today at 416-752-0970 to book your test drive.

 Visit us at: 2124 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3

VEHICLE IS SOLD AS-IS

This vehicle is being sold AS-IS, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register or drive the vehicle in its current condition.

Key Policy

Scarboro Mazda Certified vehicles come standard with one key.

If additional keys were received from the previous owner, they will be included.

Otherwise, extra keys can be purchased for $250–$495.

Proudly serving the GTA for over 30 years, including Scarborough, Toronto, Markham, North York, Thornhill, Vaughan, Maple, Woodbridge, Aurora, Ajax, Pickering, Mississauga, Oakville, and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Scarboro Mazda

Scarboro Mazda

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3
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1-877-469-XXXX

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1-877-469-5969

Alternate Numbers
416-752-0970
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$5,592

+ taxes & licensing>

Scarboro Mazda

1-877-469-5969

2011 Mazda MAZDA3