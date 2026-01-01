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2011 Mazda MAZDA3
GS
2011 Mazda MAZDA3
GS
Location
Scarboro Mazda
2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3
1-877-469-5969
$5,592
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
165,226KM
VIN JM1BL1VF2B1430368
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 165,226 KM
Vehicle Description
We’ll Buy Your Car — Even If You Don’t Buy Ours!
All trades are welcome!
Call us today at 416-752-0970 to book your test drive.
Visit us at: 2124 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3
VEHICLE IS SOLD AS-IS
This vehicle is being sold AS-IS, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register or drive the vehicle in its current condition.
Key Policy
Scarboro Mazda Certified vehicles come standard with one key.
If additional keys were received from the previous owner, they will be included.
Otherwise, extra keys can be purchased for $250–$495.
Proudly serving the GTA for over 30 years, including Scarborough, Toronto, Markham, North York, Thornhill, Vaughan, Maple, Woodbridge, Aurora, Ajax, Pickering, Mississauga, Oakville, and beyond!
All trades are welcome!
Call us today at 416-752-0970 to book your test drive.
Visit us at: 2124 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3
VEHICLE IS SOLD AS-IS
This vehicle is being sold AS-IS, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register or drive the vehicle in its current condition.
Key Policy
Scarboro Mazda Certified vehicles come standard with one key.
If additional keys were received from the previous owner, they will be included.
Otherwise, extra keys can be purchased for $250–$495.
Proudly serving the GTA for over 30 years, including Scarborough, Toronto, Markham, North York, Thornhill, Vaughan, Maple, Woodbridge, Aurora, Ajax, Pickering, Mississauga, Oakville, and beyond!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Additional Features
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
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Scarboro Mazda
2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3
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1-877-469-XXXX(click to show)
1-877-469-5969
Alternate Numbers416-752-0970
$5,592
+ taxes & licensing>
Scarboro Mazda
1-877-469-5969
2011 Mazda MAZDA3