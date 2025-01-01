Menu
<p>2012 HONDA FIT LX</p><p>No Accidents</p><p>Clean Carfax</p><p>Air conditioning</p><p>Keyless entry</p><p>Power windows</p><p>Power Locks</p><p>Great on gas</p><p> </p>

2012 Honda Fit

238,750 KM

$6,900

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Honda Fit

LX

2012 Honda Fit

LX

Auto Choice Used Cars

4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

647-388-5969

View Carfax Report

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

238,750KM
VIN LUCGE8H57C3004088

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 238,750 KM

2012 HONDA FIT LX

No Accidents

Clean Carfax

Air conditioning

Keyless entry

Power windows

Power Locks

Great on gas

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
647-388-5969

$6,900

+ taxes & licensing>

2012 Honda Fit