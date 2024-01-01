Menu
191K, 5.0L 360HP, 4X4 XLT, CERTIFIED (incl. in price), No rust, AC, AT, 6 seater, CarFax available, Power windows, Hill control, Pickup bed light, Traction control, Factory hitch Auto-Lights, Lots of tread on tires, and much much more ..

2013 Ford F-150

191,885 KM

$14,500

+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford F-150

SUPERCREW XLT

2013 Ford F-150

SUPERCREW XLT

AJS Auto Sales

336 Birchmount Rd, Scarborough, ON M1N 3K2

416-500-5311

$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

191,885KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1EF0DFA81032

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 191,885 KM

Vehicle Description

191K, 5.0L 360HP, 4X4 XLT, CERTIFIED (incl. in price), No rust, AC, AT, 6 seater, CarFax available, Power windows, Hill control, Pickup bed light, Traction control, Factory hitch Auto-Lights, Lots of tread on tires, and much much more ..

Other PICKUPs (in different colors BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM! Please call and ask for further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.

We specialize in all types and brands of vehicles! Whether you need a small sedan or hatchback, small to large SUVs, or even ex-police vehicles, we have something for you! And if there is nothing in our stock that appeals to you, let us know - we can find what you re looking for! Check out our brokerage service at: https://www.ajsautos.ca/brokerage-services/

Book a test drive with one easy click at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/book-a-service/

All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing). All cars sold CERTIFIED for the posted price (unless noted otherwise above). All of our CERTIFIED vehicles come with: a thorough 50-pt inspection test, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial (if vehicle is equipped).

A basic detail is included when the vehicle is sold. At your request, for a charge for $249 (plus HST), we perform a sanitized, luxurious detailing of the interior of your new purchase.

Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer. Since 2018 AJS Auto Sales has been serving the local communities of the Greater Toronto Area and national customers across Canada!

To understand how much we value your customer experience, please check out our excellent Google reviews at : https://www.google.com/search?gs_ssp=eJzj4tVP1zc0zEgxTUpOT7c0YLRSNaiwsEwxSU5NMzZPSk4xMjWytAIKmVgapaUYpFhYpKWlplmaeUklZhUrJJaW5CsUJ-akFisUJycWJeUX5ZemZwAA4zcZ3w&q=ajs auto sales scarborough&rlz=1C1NHXL_enCA690CA690&oq=ajs&aqs=chrome.2.69i60j69i57j46i39i175i199j69i59j69i61j69i65l2j69i60.5167j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x89d4cef37bcd2529:0x8492fd0d88ffef96,1,,,

We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in!

Financing & warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you! Apply through our secure online credit application process at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/financing/

For a video tour of this vehicle, visit us on the web at www.ajsautos.ca or watch a video on this vehicle on our YouTube channel at: video coming soon!

A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles!

AJS Auto Sales, 416.500.5311, www.ajsautos.ca.

Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad representing year, make, model, options and color. Some ex-police cars may not have radios.

Note: AJS Auto Sales reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front side airbags
Roll Stability Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
3.55 Axle Ratio
Front stabilizer bar

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Interior

Power Door Locks
ashtray
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front overhead console

Convenience

Clock

Exterior

Removable tailgate
Intermittent front wipers

Additional Features

4-Wheel ABS
Front cupholders
trailer stability control
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Lighter element
3-point front seatbelts
Front struts
Hill holder control
Capless fuel filler system
Pickup bed light
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
CARGO TIE-DOWN ANCHORS AND HOOKS STORAGE
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
ELECTRONIC HI-LO 4WD SELECTOR
FOLDS UP REAR SEAT FOLDING
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
POST-COLLISION SAFETY SYSTEM IMPACT SENSOR
SCUFF PLATE DOOR SILL TRIM
0.79 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
1.34 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
SPARE ONLY WHEEL LOCKS
RETRACTABLE REAR HEADRESTS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AJS Auto Sales

AJS Auto Sales

336 Birchmount Rd, Scarborough, ON M1N 3K2

416-500-5311

$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

AJS Auto Sales

416-500-5311

2013 Ford F-150