CERTIFICATION AVAILABLE FOR $899

 

*ASKING PRICE INCLUDES:

-FREE OIL CHANGE

-FREE RUST PROOFING

-FREE AIR FILTER AND CABIN FILTER REPLACEMENT

 

CALL US TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS WERE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK TO SERVE YOU BEST!

416-953-5105

 

MONDAY: 10AM - 7PM

TUESDAY: 10AM - 7PM

WEDNESDAY: 10AM - 7PM

THURSDAY: 10AM - 7PM

FRIDAY: 10AM - 7PM

SATURDAY: 10AM - 6PM

SUNDAY: 12AM – 6PM

2013 Kia Rio

48,000 KM

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
2013 Kia Rio

ONE OWNER / NO ACCIDENT / SUPER LOW KM / MINT / AC

2013 Kia Rio

ONE OWNER / NO ACCIDENT / SUPER LOW KM / MINT / AC

Executive Motors

4308 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

416-953-5105

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $899

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

48,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KNADM5A39D6890123

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 48,000 KM

CERTIFICATION AVAILABLE FOR $899

 

*ASKING PRICE INCLUDES:

-FREE OIL CHANGE

-FREE RUST PROOFING

-FREE AIR FILTER AND CABIN FILTER REPLACEMENT

 

CALL US TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS WERE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK TO SERVE YOU BEST!

416-953-5105

 

MONDAY: 10AM - 7PM

TUESDAY: 10AM - 7PM

WEDNESDAY: 10AM - 7PM

THURSDAY: 10AM - 7PM

FRIDAY: 10AM - 7PM

SATURDAY: 10AM - 6PM

SUNDAY: 12AM – 6PM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty Available

Rear Spoiler

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Executive Motors

Executive Motors

4308 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

416-953-XXXX

416-953-5105

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Executive Motors

416-953-5105

2013 Kia Rio