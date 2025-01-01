Menu
One owner, Low Km, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Steering, Heated Seats, Two sets of keys, Coming with extra 4 winter tires with metal wheels. Drive super nice and smooth.

2013 Kia Rio

170,750 KM

$7,400

+ tax & licensing
2013 Kia Rio

LX

12430444

2013 Kia Rio

LX

Location

Auto Choice Used Cars

4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

647-388-5969

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,400

+ taxes & licensing

Used
170,750KM
Good Condition
VIN KNADM5A30D6836645

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 170,750 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner, Low Km, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Steering, Heated Seats, Two sets of keys, Coming with extra 4 winter tires with metal wheels. Drive super nice and smooth. AUTO CHOICE 2-4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, M1S 1S6. Contact 647 388 5969 or hello@autochoiceinc.ca

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Winter Tires

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Auto Choice Used Cars

Auto Choice Used Cars

4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

647-388-5969

$7,400

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Used Cars

647-388-5969

2013 Kia Rio