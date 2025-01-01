$6,900+ taxes & licensing
2013 Mitsubishi Lancer
SE
Location
Auto Choice Used Cars
4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
647-388-5969
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$6,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
252,300KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JA32U2FU2DU608313
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 252,300 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 MITSUBISHI LANCER SE
Two Sets Of Keys
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Power Windows
Power Locks
TPMS System
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Equalizer
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Auto Choice Used Cars
4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
