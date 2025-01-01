Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2013 MITSUBISHI LANCER SE</p><p class=inline__flex typography with-tag color-currentcolor variant-bodycopy word-break-break-word style=display: revert; color: currentcolor; margin: 0px; text-align: inherit; text-transform: inherit; width: inherit; word-break: normal; font-family: Heebo; font-size: 14px; font-weight: 400; line-height: 22px;>Two Sets Of Keys</p><p class=inline__flex typography with-tag color-currentcolor variant-bodycopy word-break-break-word style=display: revert; color: currentcolor; margin: 0px; text-align: inherit; text-transform: inherit; width: inherit; word-break: normal; font-family: Heebo; font-size: 14px; font-weight: 400; line-height: 22px;>Power Seats</p><p class=inline__flex typography with-tag color-currentcolor variant-bodycopy word-break-break-word style=display: revert; color: currentcolor; margin: 0px; text-align: inherit; text-transform: inherit; width: inherit; word-break: normal; font-family: Heebo; font-size: 14px; font-weight: 400; line-height: 22px;>Heated Seats</p><p class=inline__flex typography with-tag color-currentcolor variant-bodycopy word-break-break-word style=display: revert; color: currentcolor; margin: 0px; text-align: inherit; text-transform: inherit; width: inherit; word-break: normal; font-family: Heebo; font-size: 14px; font-weight: 400; line-height: 22px;>Air Conditioning</p><p class=inline__flex typography with-tag color-currentcolor variant-bodycopy word-break-break-word style=display: revert; color: currentcolor; margin: 0px; text-align: inherit; text-transform: inherit; width: inherit; word-break: normal; font-family: Heebo; font-size: 14px; font-weight: 400; line-height: 22px;>Keyless Entry</p><p class=inline__flex typography with-tag color-currentcolor variant-bodycopy word-break-break-word style=display: revert; color: currentcolor; margin: 0px; text-align: inherit; text-transform: inherit; width: inherit; word-break: normal; font-family: Heebo; font-size: 14px; font-weight: 400; line-height: 22px;>Power Windows</p><p class=inline__flex typography with-tag color-currentcolor variant-bodycopy word-break-break-word style=display: revert; color: currentcolor; margin: 0px; text-align: inherit; text-transform: inherit; width: inherit; word-break: normal; font-family: Heebo; font-size: 14px; font-weight: 400; line-height: 22px;>Power Locks</p><p> </p><p class=inline__flex typography with-tag color-currentcolor variant-bodycopy word-break-break-word style=display: revert; color: currentcolor; margin: 0px; text-align: inherit; text-transform: inherit; width: inherit; word-break: normal; font-family: Heebo; font-size: 14px; font-weight: 400; line-height: 22px;>TPMS System</p>

2013 Mitsubishi Lancer

252,300 KM

Details Description Features

$6,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE

Watch This Vehicle
12842284

2013 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE

Location

Auto Choice Used Cars

4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

647-388-5969

  1. 1754692125
  2. 1754692125
  3. 1754692125
  4. 1754692125
  5. 1754692125
  6. 1754692125
  7. 1754692125
  8. 1754692125
  9. 1754692125
  10. 1754692125
  11. 1754692125
  12. 1754692125
  13. 1754692125
  14. 1754692125
  15. 1754692125
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
252,300KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JA32U2FU2DU608313

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 252,300 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 MITSUBISHI LANCER SE

Two Sets Of Keys

Power Seats

Heated Seats

Air Conditioning

Keyless Entry

Power Windows

Power Locks

 

TPMS System

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Equalizer
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Choice Used Cars

Used 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer SE for sale in Scarborough, ON
2013 Mitsubishi Lancer SE 252,300 KM $6,900 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Honda Fit LX for sale in Scarborough, ON
2012 Honda Fit LX 238,750 KM $6,900 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Honda Civic LX for sale in Scarborough, ON
2012 Honda Civic LX 189,800 KM $10,400 + tax & lic

Email Auto Choice Used Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Choice Used Cars

Auto Choice Used Cars

4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-388-XXXX

(click to show)

647-388-5969

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Choice Used Cars

647-388-5969

2013 Mitsubishi Lancer