Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Chrysler Town & Country

241,000 KM

Details Features

$10,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

Motor World

416-287-3241

Contact Seller
2014 Chrysler Town & Country

2014 Chrysler Town & Country

TOURING

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chrysler Town & Country

TOURING

Location

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

416-287-3241

  1. 9562228
  2. 9562228
  3. 9562228
  4. 9562228
  5. 9562228
  6. 9562228
  7. 9562228
  8. 9562228
  9. 9562228
  10. 9562228
  11. 9562228
  12. 9562228
  13. 9562228
  14. 9562228
  15. 9562228
  16. 9562228
  17. 9562228
  18. 9562228
Contact Seller

$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

241,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9562228
  • VIN: 2C4RC1CG7ER118489

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Charcoal
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 241,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Motor World

2004 GMC Sierra 2500...
 225,000 KM
$1,950 + tax & lic
2014 Chrysler Town &...
 241,000 KM
$10,950 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Santa F...
 341,000 KM
$8,950 + tax & lic

Email Motor World

Motor World

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

Call Dealer

416-287-XXXX

(click to show)

416-287-3241

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory