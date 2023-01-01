2014 Chrysler Town & Country

$10,950 + taxes & licensing 2 4 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9562228

9562228 VIN: 2C4RC1CG7ER118489

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Charcoal

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 241,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Adjustable Pedals Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Third Passenger Door Power Fourth Passenger Door Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Seating Leather Seats Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights Luggage Rack Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.