2014 Jeep Cherokee

209,065 KM

$10,490

+ tax & licensing
2014 Jeep Cherokee

North

2014 Jeep Cherokee

North

Super Economy Auto Sales

4300 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

416-283-0849

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

$10,490

+ taxes & licensing

209,065KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4PJMCB1EW120703

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 209,065 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2014 Jeep Cherokee