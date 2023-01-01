2014 Nissan Rogue

$13,950 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9795487

9795487 VIN: 5N1AT2MV1EC798667

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Grey

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 159,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.