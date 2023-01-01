Menu
2014 Nissan Rogue

159,000 KM

$13,950

+ tax & licensing
$13,950

+ taxes & licensing

Motor World

416-287-3241

2014 Nissan Rogue

2014 Nissan Rogue

BASE

2014 Nissan Rogue

BASE

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

416-287-3241

$13,950

+ taxes & licensing

159,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9795487
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV1EC798667

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 159,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Motor World is a proud member of U.C.D.A. and O.M.V.I.C. for over 30 years. In the same location for more than 30 years. ALL our inventory are trade ins at NEW CAR DEALERS \"NO AUCTION PURCHASES\". PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT BEFORE COMING,AT THESE PRICES THEY DON'T LAST LONG. Safety is Included. NO EXTRA FOR SAFETY.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Motor World

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

