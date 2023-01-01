2015 Buick Verano

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 0 8 , 8 0 6 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10189254

10189254 VIN: 1G4PT5SV4F4124703

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 308,806 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Rear Parking Aid Lane Departure Warning Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Exterior Fog Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort Climate Control Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Turbocharged Equalizer Telematics Navigation from Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.