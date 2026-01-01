$4,995+ taxes & licensing
2015 Dodge Journey
Crossroad/7 Passenger/Leather/Sunroof/Bckup Camera
2015 Dodge Journey
Crossroad/7 Passenger/Leather/Sunroof/Bckup Camera
Location
D2 Auto Sales
3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5
416-886-7788
Advertised Unfit
$4,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 221,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Crossroad, 7 Passenger, Leather, Sunroof. Automatic, Has 221,000KM on it. 4 Door, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Air Conditioning, CD Player AUX and USB, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Tilt Steering, Cruise Control, Alloy Rims, Fog Lights, Key Less, Roof Rack. Please Call To Confirm Availability......No admin fee on any cash deal purchase. Call now and book your appointment for a test drive.......visit us at 3748 Kingston Rd.....or at the Corner of Kingston Rd and Scarborough Golf Club Rd......3748 Kingston rd in Scarborough
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification Available for $895.00
416-886-7788
D2 AUTO SALES
3748 KINGSTON RD
SCARBOROUGH, M1J 3H5
HST EXTRA, LICENSING EXTRA
PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION
BUSINESS HOURS
MONDAY-FRIDAY 10:00AM-6:00PM
SATURDAYS 10:00AM-5:00PM
SUNDAYS CLOSED
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416-886-7788