Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Honda Civic

222,000 KM

Details Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Honda Civic

Watch This Vehicle
12453079

2015 Honda Civic

Location

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

647-247-7547

  1. 1745615001
  2. 1745615010
  3. 1745615022
  4. 1745615030
  5. 1745615038
  6. 1745615045
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
222,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F46FH008006

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 222,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From A.S.D. Auto Sales

Used 2012 Nissan Altima 4DR SDN I4 CVT 2.5 S for sale in Scarborough, ON
2012 Nissan Altima 4DR SDN I4 CVT 2.5 S 226,000 KM $3,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Toyota Corolla for sale in Scarborough, ON
2017 Toyota Corolla 216,000 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota Sienna 5DR LE 8-PASS FWD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2015 Toyota Sienna 5DR LE 8-PASS FWD 209,000 KM SOLD

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email A.S.D. Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A.S.D. Auto Sales

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-247-XXXX

(click to show)

647-247-7547

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

A.S.D. Auto Sales

647-247-7547

2015 Honda Civic