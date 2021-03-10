Menu
2015 Hyundai Elantra

64,709 KM

Details

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Top Quality Auto

647-701-4011

2015 Hyundai Elantra

2015 Hyundai Elantra

4DR SDN AUTO GL

2015 Hyundai Elantra

4DR SDN AUTO GL

Location

Canada Top Quality Auto

34 Morrish Rd, Scarborough, ON M1C 1E7

647-701-4011

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

64,709KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6804623
  VIN: 5NPDH4AE7FH606578

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,709 KM

Vehicle Description

*HEATED SEATS + BLUTOOTH + CRUISE CONTROL + ECO MODE + LOW LOW KM

THIS IS A 2015 HYUNDAI ELANTRA GLS WITH ONLY 64 KM, IT IS IN EXCELLENT CONDITION, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, DON'T MISS THIS GREAT DEAL!!

IF INTERESTED CALL OR TEXT (647) 701-4011

REBUILT TITLE

CANADA TOP QUALITY AUTO
34 MORRISH RD
SCARBOROUGH, ONT
M1C 1E7

!!BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!!

This vehicle is not derivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing are available for $595.

We are here to help, we are open 24hr/7days a week online, (www.qualitytowing.ca/showroom) and by appointment with 1 day advance notice (647)701-4011, we will make all necessary arrangements for your safety
and our safety. We will sanitize and spray down every car before and after viewing.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Canada Top Quality Auto

Canada Top Quality Auto

Canada Top Quality Auto

34 Morrish Rd, Scarborough, ON M1C 1E7

