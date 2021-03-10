+ taxes & licensing
647-701-4011
34 Morrish Rd, Scarborough, ON M1C 1E7
647-701-4011
+ taxes & licensing
*HEATED SEATS + BLUTOOTH + CRUISE CONTROL + ECO MODE + LOW LOW KM
THIS IS A 2015 HYUNDAI ELANTRA GLS WITH ONLY 64 KM, IT IS IN EXCELLENT CONDITION, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, DON'T MISS THIS GREAT DEAL!!
IF INTERESTED CALL OR TEXT (647) 701-4011
REBUILT TITLE
CANADA TOP QUALITY AUTO
34 MORRISH RD
SCARBOROUGH, ONT
M1C 1E7
!!BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!!
This vehicle is not derivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing are available for $595.
We are here to help, we are open 24hr/7days a week online, (www.qualitytowing.ca/showroom) and by appointment with 1 day advance notice (647)701-4011, we will make all necessary arrangements for your safety
and our safety. We will sanitize and spray down every car before and after viewing.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
34 Morrish Rd, Scarborough, ON M1C 1E7