Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Infiniti Q50

154,926 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

11Motors

416-261-1111

Contact Seller
2015 Infiniti Q50

2015 Infiniti Q50

4dr Sdn Sport AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Infiniti Q50

4dr Sdn Sport AWD

Location

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

416-261-1111

  1. 1680987286
  2. 1680987286
  3. 1680987286
  4. 1680987286
  5. 1680987286
  6. 1680987269
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
154,926KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9815422
  • VIN: JN1BV7AR3FM415737

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 154,926 KM

Vehicle Description

Limited Pkg Navi Bose Audio

Clean carfax no accidents 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 11Motors

2016 Mercedes-Benz S...
 114,997 KM
$47,999 + tax & lic
2013 Volkswagen Jett...
 184,906 KM
$9,499 + tax & lic
2015 Mitsubishi Lanc...
 115,000 KM
$10,999 + tax & lic

Email 11Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
11Motors

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

Call Dealer

416-261-XXXX

(click to show)

416-261-1111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory