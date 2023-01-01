Menu
2015 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

106,800 KM

Details

$15,895

$15,895

B250

B250

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

$15,895

106,800KM
  Listing ID: 10471200
  VIN: WDDMH4EB7FJ334949

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

2015 Mercedes-Benz B 250 Sports Tourer! Accident-Free! Ontario Vehicle! In Great Service Records! Loaded With Navigation, BLIND SPOT ASSISTANT, ACTIVE PARK ASSIST, COLLIS.WARN. SYS. W/ ACTIVE BRAKE INTERV. FCW STOP, STEER.WHEEL GEARSHIFT BUTTONS/SHIFT PADDLE PAINTED, DIRECT START / ECO START/STOP FUNCTION And Much More!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We operate by appointments and are located at 4614 Kingston Road, Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

