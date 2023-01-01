Menu
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

129,192 KM

$24,895

+ tax & licensing
$24,895

+ taxes & licensing

C300

C300

$24,895

+ taxes & licensing

129,192KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10553073
  • Stock #: 064429
  • VIN: 55SWF4KB7FU064429

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 064429
  • Mileage 129,192 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 Ontario Vehicle! In Great Condition! AVANTGARDE PACKAGE INTERIOR, AMG LINE EXTERIOR/AMG SPORTS PACKAGE EXTERIOR, AMG STYLING PACKAGE-FRONT SPOILER, SIDE SKIRT, COMPARTMENT PACKAGE, MEMORY PACKAGE (DRIVER SEAT, STRG. COL., MIRROR), ASHTRAY PACKAGE, PRODUCT PROT. F FREIGHT PACKAG. W TIE-DOWN HOOKS, PANORAMIC SLIDING SUNROOF/GLASS SUNROOF And Much More!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We operate by appointments and are located at 4614 Kingston Road, Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

