2015 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><br></div><br /><div><span>------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ </span><br></div><div><div><div></div></div><div><div><span>Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We operate by appointments and are located at 4614 Kingston Road, Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.</span></div><div><div><span>------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ </span></div><div></div></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.</span></font></div><div><div><span>------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ </span></div><div></div></div><div><span>FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.</span></div><div><div><span>------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ </span></div><div></div></div><div><span>WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.</span></div><div><div><span>------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ </span></div><div></div></div><div><span>PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?</span></div></div></div>

2015 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

156,717 KM

Details Description

$22,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

ML350 BlueTEC

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

ML350 BlueTEC

Location

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

877-777-6217

  1. 11230523
  2. 11230523
  3. 11230523
  4. 11230523
  5. 11230523
  6. 11230523
  7. 11230523
  8. 11230523
  9. 11230523
  10. 11230523
  11. 11230523
  12. 11230523
  13. 11230523
  14. 11230523
  15. 11230523
  16. 11230523
  17. 11230523
  18. 11230523
  19. 11230523
  20. 11230523
  21. 11230523
  22. 11230523
  23. 11230523
  24. 11230523
  25. 11230523
  26. 11230523
Contact Seller

$22,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
156,717KM
Used
VIN 4JGDA2EB2FA480271

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 480271
  • Mileage 156,717 KM

Vehicle Description



------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We operate by appointments and are located at 4614 Kingston Road, Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Octane Used Cars

Used 2016 Honda Civic EX-T Coupe CVT for sale in Scarborough, ON
2016 Honda Civic EX-T Coupe CVT 83,548 KM $19,895 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Corolla SE for sale in Scarborough, ON
2020 Toyota Corolla SE 130,749 KM $21,895 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-150 XLT 2WD SuperCab 6.5' Box for sale in Scarborough, ON
2019 Ford F-150 XLT 2WD SuperCab 6.5' Box 147,261 KM $23,895 + tax & lic

Email Octane Used Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

877-777-XXXX

(click to show)

877-777-6217

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,895

+ taxes & licensing

Octane Used Cars

877-777-6217

Contact Seller
2015 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class