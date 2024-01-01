2016 Buick Encore

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div style=box-sizing: border-box;>O<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 1em;>PEN 7 DAYS A WEEK WITH LONG HOURS TO ACCOMODATE YOUR SCHEDULE!! CALL US NOW AT (416) 283-0849 TO INQUIRE ; OR VISIT OUR SHOWROOM AT 4300 KINGSTON ROAD, SCARBOROUGH, ON M1E 2M8</span></div><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; />For similar vehicles and to view all our inventory please visit our website at :<br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; />www.supereconomyautosales.com/vehicles/<br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; />At Super Economy Auto Sales we firmly believe that a 5 star customer service is key to a successful dealership we have been looking after our customers from all over Ontario for over 23 years. Now thats dependable! We know you are looking for a quality car at a great price and therefor we invite you to view our cars in person for a fair comparison, our friendly staff will answer all your questions and walk $895 through every step making your shopping experience hassle and worry free.<br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; />WE FINANCE EVERYONE WHETHER YOU HAVE GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NEW CREDIT WE WILL GET YOU THE RIGHT APPROVAL TAILORED TO YOUR NEEDS.<br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; />Advertising Disclosure: We do our best to make sure that our ads are accurate and describe the vehicle in it’s true condition with the right list of options. As all humans do, we sometimes make mistakes and sometimes this may reflect in our ads. Please make sure that all options (i.e. Air Condition, CD Player, etc) are in working condition prior to purchase. Please take the time to go over all the paperwork (history report, bill of sale, etc.) and feel free to ask any questions. <br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; />Payment & Certification: We accept all forms of payment for deposits, balance must be paid by CERTIFIED CHEQUE, BANK DRAFT, MONEY ORDER, CASH OR DEBIT. All prices are UNFIT prices plus HST & licensing. Vehicle is NOT DRIVABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION is available for an additional $795 for all cars or $895 for German Cars & Trucks which will cover all safety repairs as well as a 36 DAYS guarantee ON ALL SAFETY ITEMS. Please ask about our extended warranties if you’d like more protection. A documentation fee of $595 will apply to all finance deals.</p>

2016 Buick Encore

145,048 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Buick Encore

CONVENIENCE-BK UP CAMERA-BLUETOOTH-AUX-USB-ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Buick Encore

CONVENIENCE-BK UP CAMERA-BLUETOOTH-AUX-USB-ALLOYS

Location

Super Economy Auto Sales

4300 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

416-283-0849

  1. 1706919138
  2. 1706919143
  3. 1706919149
  4. 1706919155
  5. 1706919162
  6. 1706919167
  7. 1706919173
  8. 1706919179
  9. 1706919185
  10. 1706919190
  11. 1706919195
  12. 1706919201
  13. 1706919206
  14. 1706919212
  15. 1706919217
  16. 1706919223
  17. 1706919228
  18. 1706919233
  19. 1706919239
  20. 1706919245
  21. 1706919251
  22. 1706919257
  23. 1706919263
  24. 1706919268
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
145,048KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN KL4CJBSB5GB697047

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 145,048 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK WITH LONG HOURS TO ACCOMODATE YOUR SCHEDULE!! CALL US NOW AT (416) 283-0849 TO INQUIRE ; OR VISIT OUR SHOWROOM AT 4300 KINGSTON ROAD, SCARBOROUGH, ON M1E 2M8




For similar vehicles and to view all our inventory please visit our website at :



www.supereconomyautosales.com/vehicles/



At Super Economy Auto Sales we firmly believe that a 5 star customer service is key to a successful dealership we have been looking after our customers from all over Ontario for over 23 years. Now that's dependable! We know you are looking for a quality car at a great price and therefor we invite you to view our cars in person for a fair comparison, our friendly staff will answer all your questions and walk $895 through every step making your shopping experience hassle and worry free.







WE FINANCE EVERYONE WHETHER YOU HAVE GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NEW CREDIT WE WILL GET YOU THE RIGHT APPROVAL TAILORED TO YOUR NEEDS.







Advertising Disclosure: We do our best to make sure that our ads are accurate and describe the vehicle in it’s true condition with the right list of options. As all humans do, we sometimes make mistakes and sometimes this may reflect in our ads. Please make sure that all options (i.e. Air Condition, CD Player, etc) are in working condition prior to purchase. Please take the time to go over all the paperwork (history report, bill of sale, etc.) and feel free to ask any questions.







Payment & Certification: We accept all forms of payment for deposits, balance must be paid by CERTIFIED CHEQUE, BANK DRAFT, MONEY ORDER, CASH OR DEBIT. All prices are UNFIT prices plus HST & licensing. Vehicle is NOT DRIVABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION is available for an additional $795 for all cars or $895 for German Cars & Trucks which will cover all safety repairs as well as a 36 DAYS guarantee ON ALL SAFETY ITEMS. Please ask about our extended warranties if you’d like more protection. A documentation fee of $595 will apply to all finance deals.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Super Economy Auto Sales

Used 2015 Ford Escape SE - Navigation - Backup Camera - Bluetooth - Heated Seats - Amazing!!!!! for sale in Scarborough, ON
2015 Ford Escape SE - Navigation - Backup Camera - Bluetooth - Heated Seats - Amazing!!!!! 141,884 KM $11,990 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Focus SE - Bluetooth - Backup Camera - low km - Alloys- nice !!!! for sale in Scarborough, ON
2016 Ford Focus SE - Bluetooth - Backup Camera - low km - Alloys- nice !!!! 105,399 KM $11,490 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Acura TLX TECH-LEATHER-NAVI-BK UP CAMERA-SUNROOF-ALLOYS-AUX for sale in Scarborough, ON
2016 Acura TLX TECH-LEATHER-NAVI-BK UP CAMERA-SUNROOF-ALLOYS-AUX 165,542 KM $16,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Super Economy Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Super Economy Auto Sales

Super Economy Auto Sales

4300 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

Call Dealer

416-283-XXXX

(click to show)

416-283-0849

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Super Economy Auto Sales

416-283-0849

Contact Seller
2016 Buick Encore