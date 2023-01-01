2016 Chevrolet Equinox

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

Listing ID: 10107966

10107966 VIN: 2GNALCEK9G6217174

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 125,866 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Remote Engine Start Rear Bench Seat WiFi Hotspot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Comfort Climate Control Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Additional Features Telematics Navigation from Telematics Bluetooth Connection

