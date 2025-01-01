Menu
One-owner 2016 Ford Mustang V6 Manual RWD, a true American icon that delivers exhilarating performance and classic style. Powered by a 3.7L V6 engine paired with a 6-speed manual transmission, it offers an engaging driving experience with impressive power and responsive handling. The sleek exterior design is matched by a well-appointed interior featuring comfortable seating, Bluetooth connectivity, premium audio, and keyless entry with push-button start. Safety features include a rearview camera, traction control, and multiple airbags for added confidence on the road. With its bold design, rear-wheel-drive dynamics, and unmistakable presence, this Mustang V6 is the perfect choice for driving enthusiasts who value performance and style.

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4

Call us today to book a test drive!

CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.

FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.

WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

2016 Ford Mustang

86,128 KM

$20,895

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ford Mustang

V6 Coupe

12946641

2016 Ford Mustang

V6 Coupe

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

$20,895

+ taxes & licensing

Used
86,128KM
VIN 1FA6P8AM4G5319653

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 86,128 KM

Vehicle Description

One-owner 2016 Ford Mustang V6 Manual RWD, a true American icon that delivers exhilarating performance and classic style. Powered by a 3.7L V6 engine paired with a 6-speed manual transmission, it offers an engaging driving experience with impressive power and responsive handling. The sleek exterior design is matched by a well-appointed interior featuring comfortable seating, Bluetooth connectivity, premium audio, and keyless entry with push-button start. Safety features include a rearview camera, traction control, and multiple airbags for added confidence on the road. With its bold design, rear-wheel-drive dynamics, and unmistakable presence, this Mustang V6 is the perfect choice for driving enthusiasts who value performance and style.
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Dual Power Seats

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
$20,895

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

2016 Ford Mustang