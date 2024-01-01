Menu
Motor World is a proud member of U.C.D.A. and O.M.V.I.C. for over 30 years. In the same location for more than 30 years. ALL our inventory are trade ins at NEW CAR DEALERS \NO AUCTION PURCHASES\. PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT BEFORE COMING,AT THESE PRICES THEY DONT LAST LONG. Safety is Included. NO EXTRA FOR SAFETY.

2016 Hyundai Elantra

133,000 KM

Details Description

$12,950

+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Elantra

Limited

2016 Hyundai Elantra

Limited

Location

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

416-287-3241

$12,950

+ taxes & licensing

133,000KM
Used
VIN KMHDH4AH2GU626962

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Charcoal
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 133,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Motor World is a proud member of U.C.D.A. and O.M.V.I.C. for over 30 years. In the same location for more than 30 years. ALL our inventory are trade ins at NEW CAR DEALERS \"NO AUCTION PURCHASES\". PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT BEFORE COMING,AT THESE PRICES THEY DON'T LAST LONG. Safety is Included. NO EXTRA FOR SAFETY.

Motor World

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

416-287-XXXX

416-287-3241

$12,950

+ taxes & licensing

Motor World

416-287-3241

2016 Hyundai Elantra