Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

121,624 KM

Details Features

$16,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Premium 2.4 FWD

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Premium 2.4 FWD

Location

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

877-777-6217

  1. 11070911
  2. 11070911
  3. 11070911
  4. 11070911
  5. 11070911
  6. 11070911
  7. 11070911
  8. 11070911
  9. 11070911
  10. 11070911
  11. 11070911
  12. 11070911
  13. 11070911
  14. 11070911
  15. 11070911
  16. 11070911
  17. 11070911
  18. 11070911
  19. 11070911
  20. 11070911
  21. 11070911
  22. 11070911
  23. 11070911
  24. 11070911
  25. 11070911
  26. 11070911
  27. 11070911
Contact Seller

$16,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
121,624KM
Used
VIN 5XYZU3LB7GG330104

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 330104
  • Mileage 121,624 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Dual Power Seats

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Octane Used Cars

Used 2018 Acura TLX Technology Package 2.4L for sale in Scarborough, ON
2018 Acura TLX Technology Package 2.4L 88,622 KM $24,895 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander ES 4WD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander ES 4WD 26,600 KM $31,895 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra GL for sale in Scarborough, ON
2018 Hyundai Elantra GL 134,209 KM $15,895 + tax & lic

Email Octane Used Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

Call Dealer

877-777-XXXX

(click to show)

877-777-6217

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,895

+ taxes & licensing

Octane Used Cars

877-777-6217

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe