$11,490+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Pathfinder
SL
2016 Nissan Pathfinder
SL
Location
Super Economy Auto Sales
4300 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8
416-283-0849
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795
$11,490
+ taxes & licensing
222,553KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 5N1AR2MM3GC649508
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 222,553 KM
Vehicle Description
OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK WITH LONG HOURS TO ACCOMODATE YOUR SCHEDULE!! CALL US NOW AT (416) 283-0849 TO INQUIRE ; OR VISIT OUR SHOWROOM AT 4300 KINGSTON ROAD, SCARBOROUGH, ON M1E 2M8
For similar vehicles and to view all our inventory please visit our website at :
www.supereconomyautosales.com/vehicles/
At Super Economy Auto Sales we firmly believe that a 5 star customer service is key to a successful dealership we have been looking after our customers from all over Ontario for over 23 years. Now that's dependable! We know you are looking for a quality car at a great price and therefor we invite you to view our cars in person for a fair comparison, our friendly staff will answer all your questions and walk you through every step making your shopping experience hassle and worry free.
WE FINANCE EVERYONE WHETHER YOU HAVE GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NEW CREDIT WE WILL GET YOU THE RIGHT APPROVAL TAILORED TO YOUR NEEDS.
Advertising Disclosure: We do our best to make sure that our ads are accurate and describe the vehicle in it’s true condition with the right list of options. As all humans do, we sometimes make mistakes and sometimes this may reflect in our ads. Please make sure that all options (i.e. Air Condition, CD Player, etc) are in working condition prior to purchase. Please take the time to go over all the paperwork (history report, bill of sale, etc.) and feel free to ask any questions.
Payment & Certification: We accept all forms of payment for deposits, balance must be paid by CERTIFIED CHEQUE, BANK DRAFT, MONEY ORDER, CASH OR DEBIT. All prices are UNFIT prices plus HST & licensing. Vehicle is NOT DRIVABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION is available for an additional $795 for all cars or $895 for German Cars & Trucks which will cover all safety repairs as well as a 36 DAYS guarantee ON ALL SAFETY ITEMS. Please ask about our extended warranties if you’d like more protection. A documentation fee of $595 will apply to all finance deals.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Super Economy Auto Sales
4300 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8
$11,490
+ taxes & licensing
Super Economy Auto Sales
416-283-0849
2016 Nissan Pathfinder