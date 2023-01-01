Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 BMW M2

58,803 KM

Details Description Features

$47,777

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$47,777

+ taxes & licensing

Alpha Auto Sales

1-800-632-4194

Contact Seller
2017 BMW M2

2017 BMW M2

Coupe |6-Speed Manual|

Watch This Vehicle

2017 BMW M2

Coupe |6-Speed Manual|

Location

Alpha Auto Sales

2100 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Z7

1-800-632-4194

  1. 10495737
  2. 10495737
  3. 10495737
  4. 10495737
  5. 10495737
  6. 10495737
  7. 10495737
  8. 10495737
  9. 10495737
  10. 10495737
  11. 10495737
  12. 10495737
  13. 10495737
  14. 10495737
  15. 10495737
  16. 10495737
  17. 10495737
  18. 10495737
  19. 10495737
  20. 10495737
  21. 10495737
  22. 10495737
  23. 10495737
  24. 10495737
  25. 10495737
  26. 10495737
  27. 10495737
  28. 10495737
  29. 10495737
  30. 10495737
  31. 10495737
  32. 10495737
  33. 10495737
  34. 10495737
  35. 10495737
  36. 10495737
  37. 10495737
  38. 10495737
  39. 10495737
  40. 10495737
  41. 10495737
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$47,777

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
58,803KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10495737
  • Stock #: STKM26SPD
  • VIN: WBS1H9C52HV786318

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # STKM26SPD
  • Mileage 58,803 KM

Vehicle Description

BMW M2 Coupe - 6 Speed Manual - Long Beach Blue Exterior on Black w/Blue Contrast Stitched Interior - Carfax Verified - No Accidents - Local Ontario Vehicle - One Owner - ONLY 58k KM - Loaded w/ Leather Heated Seats, Sport Seats, Navigation, Back up Camera, Parking Sensors, Aux, Usb, Bluetooth Phone & Audio, Harman/Kardon, Carbon Interior, Comfort Access, Heated Steering, Driving Assistant Package, Lane Departure Assist, Collision Warning, Adaptive Xenon Lights, BMW M Double Spoke Wheels & So Much More! FINANCING AVAILABLE - OAC!


Included in the price:


1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.CARFAX Vehicle History Report.
4.OMVIC Fee.


Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.


Lease, Financing & Extended Warranty Options Available! All Trades Welcome!


Alpha Auto Sales 
2100 Lawrence Ave. E 
Scarborough, ON M1R 2Z7 
Office: 1 (800) 632 4194 
Direct: 6 4 7 6 3 2 6 0 1 1 
Email: sales@alphaautosales.ca 
Web: alphaautosales.ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Comfort

Climate Control
Multi-Zone A/C

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder

Security

Vehicle Anti-Theft System

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Alpha Auto Sales

2014 Nissan Versa No...
 125,082 KM
$11,777 + tax & lic
2022 Mercedes-Benz A...
 31,843 KM
$54,777 + tax & lic
2016 Mercedes-Benz G...
 57,539 KM
$33,777 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Alpha Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Alpha Auto Sales

Alpha Auto Sales

2100 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Z7

Call Dealer

1-800-632-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-632-4194

Alternate Numbers
647-632-6011
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory